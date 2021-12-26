Dunkerton boys once again off to a great start

Everyone knew to expect big things from the Dunkerton Raiders coming into the season.

How couldn’t you have high expectations for them? They went 17-6 last season including 11-0 in conference play. They advanced to the second round of the 1A substate where they lost by just one basket to Maquoketa Valley. When you take into account the amount of talent they’d be returning, you knew they’d be right back at it again.

If you’re worried that this all sounds rather ominous, you can relax. The Raiders are more than living up to those lofty expectations.

Dunkerton is currently 5-0 in conference play and is at the very top of the Iowa Star-North. They’re 6-1 overall with their only defeat coming at the hands of the No. 2 2A school in Denver. More over, that loss came by just one point, 75-74. That’s all to say that the Raiders are already off to a very hot start once again.

Something that should strike fear into the hearts of every opponent they’ll come to face the rest of the way is that they’re only going to keep getting better.

That’s right, BETTER. How couldn’t they? Their top two players so far have been underclassmen. Juniors Preston Gillespie and Casey Garner have been nothing short of amazing so far this season.

Gillespie in particular has shined brightly as he was just named to the first group of Cedar Valley Stars this past week. He’s averaging 27.4 points per game and is just under 200 total points for the season already. Add in that he’s hauling in 8.4 rebounds per game as well, and it’s easy to see how he picked up that honor.

It’s not just Gillespie, though. Garner forces defenses to account for him as well, helping to take pressure off of Gillespie. Garner’s strength has been outside shooting as he’s made 16 three-point shots this season on a clip of 36.4%. With Gillespie driving down the lane to score layups and Garner putting up 16.4 ppg beyond the arc, defenders have been forced to pick their poison.

This was most apparent in the Raiders’ game against Columbus Catholic this past Monday. The Sailors actually managed to keep things close early, but with Garner draining outside shots (four treys on the evening) and Gillespie cutting up and making deep shots of his own (three on the night), there was little CHS could do. Even Sailors head coach Andrew Robinson had to tip his hat to the duo.

“That’s a great team,” Robinson said. “Gillespie is 6-foot-3 and he can drive on you to score or kick it out to Garner. When they’re both making shots that’s a really tough team to beat.”

It only gets better from there for Raiders fans. Garner is also one of the best distributors in the Cedar Valley at 9.7 assists per game. Add in that senior Kaden Behrens is putting up 13.1 ppg and 6.6 boards per game and you can definitively say that Dunkerton has a big three.

Again, this team is only going to keep growing, too. Behrens and Kyler Rich (6.7 ppg) are the only two seniors who receive extensive playing time. Fifth starter Braiden VanLengen is a junior as well with the Raiders using almost exclusively underclassmen off the bench.

Now, no team is going to be completely without question marks. The biggest one surrounding Dunkerton would be their competition level. So far, just one of their victories has come against a winning team (Janesville). However, they beat the Wildcats by double-digits, have dominated in every other victory, and fell by just one point to the second best team in 2A. It would be fair to believe that despite not having had to run the gauntlet early on, Dunkerton is still worthy of being ranked.

The Raiders will have some time off now to get rested and prepare for the rest of the season. They’ll host GMG on Jan. 3 when they come back. If things continue how they’ve already gone so far, however, you can expect to see Dunkerton hanging around the postseason much longer than they did last year.

