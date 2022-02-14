 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dunkerton blazes victory trail past Riceville 69-38

  • 0

Dunkerton jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 69-38 win over Riceville in Iowa boys basketball on February 14.

The first quarter gave the Raiders a 37-14 lead over the Wildcats.

The Raiders and the Wildcats were engaged in a gargantuan affair at 59-30 as the fourth quarter started.

In recent action on February 3, Riceville faced off against Rockford and Dunkerton took on Mason City Newman Catholic on February 7 at Mason City Newman Catholic High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

James Harden is traded to the Philadelphia 76ers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News