Dunkerton blazes victory trail past Riceville 69-38

Dunkerton jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 69-38 win over Riceville in Iowa boys basketball on February 14.

The first quarter gave the Raiders a 37-14 lead over the Wildcats.

The Raiders and the Wildcats were engaged in a gargantuan affair at 59-30 as the fourth quarter started.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.