Dunkerton blazes victory trail past Riceville 69-38

Dunkerton jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 69-38 win over Riceville in Iowa boys basketball on February 14.
The first quarter gave the Raiders a 37-14 lead over the Wildcats.
The Raiders and the Wildcats were engaged in a gargantuan affair at 59-30 as the fourth quarter started.
In recent action on February 3, Riceville faced off against Rockford and Dunkerton took on Mason City Newman Catholic on February 7 at Mason City Newman Catholic High School. For more, click here.
