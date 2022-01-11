Dunkerton blazes victory trail past Clarksville 98-27

Dunkerton jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 98-27 win over Clarksville in Iowa boys basketball on January 11.
In recent action on January 4, Dunkerton faced off against Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran and Clarksville took on Greene North Butler on January 3 at Clarksville High School. For a full recap, click here.
Dunkerton opened with a 53-17 advantage over Clarksville through the first quarter.
Dunkerton's authority showed as it carried a 79-21 lead into the fourth quarter.
