 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dunkerton blazes victory trail past Clarksville 98-27

  • 0

Dunkerton jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 98-27 win over Clarksville in Iowa boys basketball on January 11.

In recent action on January 4, Dunkerton faced off against Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran and Clarksville took on Greene North Butler on January 3 at Clarksville High School. For a full recap, click here.

Dunkerton opened with a 53-17 advantage over Clarksville through the first quarter.

Dunkerton's authority showed as it carried a 79-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

American skater gives Olympic spot to friend

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News