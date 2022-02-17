Dunkerton bests West Fork 71-55

The Dunkerton High Raiders will continue their playoff run after winning their 1A-2 quarterfinal game on Thursday, beating West Fork High School 71-55.

“I’m really proud,” said West Fork head coach Trent Trask, adding that this was their first loss to a 1A team in 12 games. “We’ve had a good stretch down the end here and I’m proud of the way our young guys really stepped up and how our big seniors have been playing.”

The game was somewhat lopsided, with a tense, neck-and-neck first half against the Warhawks, before Dunkerton pulled away in the third quarter. Junior Preston Gillespie scored the first points of the game, but West Fork answered back by taking the lead. The two teams wrestled the lead back several more times before junior Casey Gardner sank a three-pointer, breaking a tie at 15-12, the final score of the first quarter.

West Fork tied the game twice more in the second quarter with the help of a three-pointer by junior Trevor Gurtitz and a basket from sophomore Sage Suntken. But Gillespie, Gardner and senior Kaden Behrens were able to push the Raiders back in front and pick up an eight-point advantage, finishing the half at 33-25.

Going into halftime, Dunkerton looked to expand it's lead, making adjustments to the offense.

“We knew how good of a team West Fork was and we certainly did not underestimate them at all, so it’s no surprise when it was close early,” said Dunkerton head coach Todd Kuntz. “But I think certainly we saw a few things match-up wise that we wanted to get some of our better offensive weapons on certain matchups.”

Dunkerton came into the second half with an explosive display led by Gardner and Gillespie. Late in the third quarter, Dunkerton was up by 20 points, ending the period at 55-37. The Warhawks tried to rally back, but the game ended with a Dunkerton win.

Gillespie and Gardner were the top scorers Thursday night with 20 and 22 points, respectively. Sophomore Cayde Eberling led the Warhawks with 19 points.

With this win, Dunkerton will advance to play Newman Catholic in the district semis on Feb. 22.

