Dubuque Wahlert secures a win over Iowa City West 67-56

Dubuque Wahlert put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Iowa City West in a 67-56 decision during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
The last time Iowa City West and Dubuque Wahlert played in a 77-64 game on December 14, 2021. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 5, Dubuque Wahlert faced off against Mt Vernon Mount Vernon and Iowa City West took on Burlington on December 6 at Iowa City West High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
