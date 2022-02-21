Dubuque Wahlert rides to cruise control win over Vinton-Shellsburg 68-45

Yes, Dubuque Wahlert looked superb in beating Vinton-Shellsburg, but no autographs please after its 68-45 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 21.
The Golden Eagles moved in front of the Vikings 15-6 to begin the second quarter.
Dubuque Wahlert kept a 30-21 half margin at Vinton-Shellsburg's expense.
Dubuque Wahlert's domination showed as it carried a 48-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
