Dubuque Wahlert overwhelms Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 72-47

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Dubuque Wahlert did exactly that with a 72-47 win against Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon on December 5 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Dubuque Wahlert opened with a 16-11 advantage over Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon through the first quarter.

The Golden Eagles opened a slim 37-25 gap over the Mustangs at the intermission.

Dubuque Wahlert steamrolled to a 58-40 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Golden Eagles outscored the Mustangs 14-7 in the final quarter.

