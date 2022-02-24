Dubuque Wahlert outlasts Anamosa 52-37

Saddled up and ready to go, Dubuque Wahlert spurred past Anamosa 52-37 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 24.

Dubuque Wahlert moved in front of Anamosa 23-15 to begin the second quarter.

Dubuque Wahlert's offense darted to a 33-24 lead over Anamosa at the half.

The Golden Eagles' power showed as they carried a 46-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.