Dubuque Wahlert outlasts Anamosa 52-37

Saddled up and ready to go, Dubuque Wahlert spurred past Anamosa 52-37 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 24.

Recently on February 17 , Dubuque Wahlert squared up on Cedar Rapids Xavier in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

Dubuque Wahlert moved in front of Anamosa 23-15 to begin the second quarter.

Dubuque Wahlert's offense darted to a 33-24 lead over Anamosa at the half.

The Golden Eagles' power showed as they carried a 46-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

