Dubuque Wahlert gallops past Waterloo West 54-35

No quarter was granted as Dubuque Wahlert blunted Waterloo West's plans 54-35 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 8, Dubuque Wahlert faced off against Cedar Falls and Waterloo West took on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson on February 10 at Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School. For a full recap, click here.
