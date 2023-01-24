Dubuque Wahlert dominates Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 78-40

Dubuque Wahlert flexed its muscle and floored Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 78-40 on January 24 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
