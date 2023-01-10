Dubuque Wahlert delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Cedar Rapids Xavier 57-52

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Dubuque Wahlert wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 57-52 over Cedar Rapids Xavier in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
