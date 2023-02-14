Fan stress was at an all-time high as Dubuque Senior did just enough to beat Waterloo West 82-74 in Iowa boys basketball on February 14.

Last season, Dubuque Senior and Waterloo West squared off with February 11, 2022 at Waterloo West High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on February 7, Waterloo West faced off against Epworth Western Dubuque . Click here for a recap. Dubuque Senior took on Cedar Rapids Xavier on January 31 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.