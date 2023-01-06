Dubuque Senior rides to cruise-control win over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 70-39

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Dubuque Senior did exactly that with a 70-39 win against Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson on January 6 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Last season, Dubuque Senior and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson faced off on January 25, 2022 at Dubuque Senior High School. For more, click here.
