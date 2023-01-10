Dubuque Senior knocks out victory beat against North Liberty Liberty 73-54

No quarter was granted as Dubuque Senior blunted North Liberty Liberty's plans 73-54 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 10.
Recently on January 3, North Liberty squared off with Cedar Rapids Xavier in a basketball game. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.