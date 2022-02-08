Dubuque Senior escapes Waterloo East 69-64

Dubuque Senior wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 69-64 victory over Waterloo East on February 8 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 1, Dubuque Senior faced off against Iowa City West and Waterloo East took on Iowa City West on January 29 at Iowa City West High School. Click here for a recap
Dubuque Senior's shooting moved to a 31-22 lead over Waterloo East at the half.
Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but Dubuque Senior had enough offense to deny Waterloo East in the end.
