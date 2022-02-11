 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dubuque Senior denies Waterloo West's challenge 61-50

Saddled up and ready to go, Dubuque Senior spurred past Waterloo West 61-50 on February 11 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

The start wasn't the problem for Waterloo West, who began with a 12-11 edge over Dubuque Senior through the end of the first quarter.

Waterloo West came from behind to grab the advantage 20-19 at half over Dubuque Senior.

Dubuque Senior broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 42-29 lead over Waterloo West.

