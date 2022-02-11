Dubuque Senior denies Waterloo West's challenge 61-50

Saddled up and ready to go, Dubuque Senior spurred past Waterloo West 61-50 on February 11 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
In recent action on February 1, Waterloo West faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Dubuque Senior took on Iowa City West on February 1 at Dubuque Senior High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The start wasn't the problem for Waterloo West, who began with a 12-11 edge over Dubuque Senior through the end of the first quarter.
Waterloo West came from behind to grab the advantage 20-19 at half over Dubuque Senior.
Dubuque Senior broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 42-29 lead over Waterloo West.
