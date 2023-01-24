Dubuque Senior busts Cedar Rapids Prairie 68-20

Dubuque Senior's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Cedar Rapids Prairie 68-20 in Iowa boys basketball action on January 24.
The last time Cedar Rapids Prairie and Dubuque Senior played in a 54-42 game on February 25, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Dubuque Senior faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Cedar Rapids Prairie took on Epworth Western Dubuque on January 17 at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School. For more, click here.
