Dubuque Hempstead wins tense tussle with Davenport North 52-51

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Dubuque Hempstead to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Davenport North 52-51 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 25.

The start wasn't the problem for the Wildcats, who began with a 12-11 edge over the Mustangs through the end of the first quarter.

The Mustangs fought to a 30-28 halftime margin at the Wildcats' expense.

Davenport North came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Dubuque Hempstead 46-42.

There was no room for doubt as Dubuque Hempstead added to its advantage with a 10-5 margin in the closing period.

