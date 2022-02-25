Dubuque Hempstead wins tense tussle with Davenport North 52-51

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Dubuque Hempstead to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Davenport North 52-51 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 25.
The start wasn't the problem for the Wildcats, who began with a 12-11 edge over the Mustangs through the end of the first quarter.
The Mustangs fought to a 30-28 halftime margin at the Wildcats' expense.
Davenport North came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Dubuque Hempstead 46-42.
There was no room for doubt as Dubuque Hempstead added to its advantage with a 10-5 margin in the closing period.
