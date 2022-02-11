 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dubuque Hempstead squeezes past Waterloo East 62-58

Dubuque Hempstead posted a tight 62-58 win over Waterloo East for an Iowa boys basketball victory on February 11.

Waterloo East started on steady ground by forging a 29-28 lead over Dubuque Hempstead at the end of the first quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Dubuque Hempstead and Waterloo East locked in a 54-54 stalemate.

Dubuque Hempstead's train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with an 8-4 points differential.

In recent action on February 4, Waterloo East faced off against Cedar Falls and Dubuque Hempstead took on Cedar Rapids Xavier on February 1 at Dubuque Hempstead High School. For more, click here.

