Dubuque Hempstead squeezes past Waterloo East 62-58

Dubuque Hempstead posted a tight 62-58 win over Waterloo East for an Iowa boys basketball victory on February 11.
Waterloo East started on steady ground by forging a 29-28 lead over Dubuque Hempstead at the end of the first quarter.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Dubuque Hempstead and Waterloo East locked in a 54-54 stalemate.
Dubuque Hempstead's train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with an 8-4 points differential.
In recent action on February 4, Waterloo East faced off against Cedar Falls and Dubuque Hempstead took on Cedar Rapids Xavier on February 1 at Dubuque Hempstead High School. For more, click here.
