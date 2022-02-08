Dubuque Hempstead rides the rough off Waterloo West 65-47

Saddled up and ready to go, Dubuque Hempstead spurred past Waterloo West 65-47 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 1, Dubuque Hempstead faced off against Cedar Rapids Xavier and Waterloo West took on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy on February 1 at Waterloo West High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.