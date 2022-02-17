Dubuque Hempstead overcomes North Liberty Liberty in competitive affair 68-59

Dubuque Hempstead upended North Liberty for a narrow 68-59 victory for an Iowa boys basketball victory on February 17.
In recent action on February 11, Dubuque Hempstead faced off against Waterloo East and North Liberty took on Waterloo East on February 12 at North Liberty High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.