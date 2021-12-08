Don Bosco boys down Waterloo Christian Tuesday night

A slow start for the Waterloo Christian boys’ basketball team turned out to be a nail bitter at the end between the Regents and the Don Bosco Dons. Don Bosco eventually pulled away at the very end for a 56-44 win over Waterloo Christian bringing the Regents season record to 1-4 and the Dons overall record to 2-1 on the young season.

Don Bosco pulled away for an impressive halftime score of 25-7 riding the backs of Jack and Ty Purdy. Ty and teammate Johnny Duarte both hit big three-pointers from way downtown in the first half. Scoring for the Regents in the first half were junior Aaron Zwack, senior Mason Reisetter, and senior Bryce Adams. Gaining the assists and playing solid defense throughout the game was sophomore Calvin Rowenhorst, who showed some excellent ball handling skills for the Regents.

Waterloo Christian’s Head Coach Matt Reisetter must have lit a fire under the belly of his team at the half time break because the home team Regents started on an impressive comeback thereafter. Mason Reisetter went on a thrilling run in the second half of play as he was a force to be reckoned with down the stretch and was almost unstoppable in the paint. Coach Reisetter could be heard saying “where was that all game” once he started getting hot.

Ty Purdy came out solid at the end for Bosco as well with timely rebounds and quick buckets to stop the bleeding and eventual comeback by the Regents.

