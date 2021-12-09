DNH boys doing many things right despite winless record

Let's address the elephant in the gym: The Dike-New Hartford boys basketball team has yet to win a game this season. The first thing many will notice when looking at them is the 0-3 record, but what you'll notice if you look a little bit closer is a team that's doing many things well right now.

Sure, the Wolverines haven't notched a mark in the win column yet, but it's only been three games. More importantly, look at two of those games: 72-64 against Charles City in the season opener and 45-42 at Denver on Tuesday. Denver, it should be noted, is currently ranked No. 3 in all of 2A. Had a few things here and there gone DNH's way, they could easily be looking at a 2-1 record right now and no one would be panicking.

Unfortunately, we live in a world where everyone wants to read the headline, but not many want to read the body copy.

Senior Jacob Stockdale is having an All-Conference type of start to the season as he's averaging 17 points per game right now. Braxten Johnson is nearly averaging a double-double at 10 points and 8.7 boards per game. If you factor in the resiliency Dike-New Hartford showed Tuesday against Denver, you have a team that's already showing signs of productivity, even if their record doesn't reflect it.

Tuesday's game against Denver was a slugfest in the opening quarter as the Wolverines led just 5-4 heading into quarter number two. Denver went on a 9-0 run to close the first half, but it was Johnson who hit a buzzer-beating layup to pull DNH back within two points, 19-17 at the break.

Dike-New Hartford continue to show its mettle throughout the rest of the game. The Wolverines fell behind 31-19 and didn't make their first shot of the second half until 1:44 was left in the third quarter. However, that basket by Nathan Graves started an 8-0 run thanks to three-pointers by Johnson and Brenten Bixby. DNH trailed just 31-25 heading into the final quarter.

The resiliency continued to shine through. The Cyclones went up by six, the Wolverines cut the deficit to three. Denver took a five-point lead after that, and DNH cut their deficit back to one. Heck, DNH had a shot to send the game to overtime at the end, but came up just short. For a team that fell behind 12 points in the second half, that's some impressive fight to show.

Denver head coach Kyle Matthias said after the game Tuesday that he believed Wolverines head coach Gregory Moore is "one of the best coaches out there." Matthias added that he believed Dike-New Hartford will "win a lot of games this year." There's reason to believe that the rival coach and longtime friend of Moore could be right.

DNH's next opportunity to win will come Friday night against a Hudson team that's also struggled to find its footing early on in the year. The Wolverines will then go on to play twice against Columbus Catholic (also currently winless), twice against East Marshall (currently winless as well) and will go from playing Hudson to facing Center Point-Urbana (you guessed it, winless). That's all to say that the Wolverines will have plenty of opportunities to start adding notches to the W column very soon.

The Dike-New Hartford girls' basketball team is ranked No. 1 in 2A and are the defending state champions. It looks like they have every intention and capability of running it back this year as well. As such, it makes sense that all the hype at Dike-New Hartford is around the girls team. However, don't believe that Dike-New Hartford doesn't also have a quality boys basketball team too. Their record may not show it right now, but they've got some talent. Very soon, that will show up with their first elusive W.

