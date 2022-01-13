Dike-New Hartford tenderizes Sheffield West Fork 81-45

Dike-New Hartford dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 81-45 victory over Sheffield West Fork on January 13 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 7, Dike-New Hartford faced off against Aplington-Parkersburg and Sheffield West Fork took on Nashua-Plainfield on January 7 at Sheffield West Fork High School. Click here for a recap
