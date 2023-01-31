Dike-New Hartford sinks Waterloo Columbus with solid showing 74-57

No quarter was granted as Dike-New Hartford blunted Waterloo Columbus' plans 74-57 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 31.

The last time Waterloo Columbus and Dike-New Hartford played in a 47-44 game on December 17, 2021. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 24, Dike-New Hartford faced off against Oelwein . For more, click here. Waterloo Columbus took on Waterloo Christian on January 23 at Waterloo Christian School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.