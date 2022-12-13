Dike-New Hartford pushes over Le Grand East Marshall 70-51

Dike-New Hartford put together a victorious gameplan to stop Le Grand East Marshall 70-51 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 13.
In recent action on December 6, Le Grand East Marshall faced off against Grundy Center and Dike-New Hartford took on Denver Den on December 6 at Dike-New Hartford High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
