An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Dike-New Hartford turned out the lights on Belmond-Klemme 68-42 on February 13 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Dike-New Hartford opened with a 19-11 advantage over Belmond-Klemme through the first quarter.

The Wolverines opened a massive 43-21 gap over the Broncos at the intermission.

Dike-New Hartford breathed fire to a 59-33 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 68-42.

In recent action on February 7, Dike-New Hartford faced off against Gladbrook-Reinbeck . For a full recap, click here. Belmond-Klemme took on Forest City on February 7 at Forest City High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.