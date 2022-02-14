Dike-New Hartford finds its footing in victory over Jewell South Hamilton 73-47

Dike-New Hartford left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Jewell South Hamilton 73-47 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 14.
Dike-New Hartford opened with a 22-7 advantage over Jewell South Hamilton through the first quarter.
The Wolverines kept a 38-24 halftime margin at the Hawks' expense.
Dike-New Hartford took charge ahead of Jewell South Hamilton 53-31 as the fourth quarter started.
Recently on February 8 , Dike-New Hartford squared up on Gladbrook-Reinbeck in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.