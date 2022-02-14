 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dike-New Hartford finds its footing in victory over Jewell South Hamilton 73-47

Dike-New Hartford left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Jewell South Hamilton 73-47 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 14.

Dike-New Hartford opened with a 22-7 advantage over Jewell South Hamilton through the first quarter.

The Wolverines kept a 38-24 halftime margin at the Hawks' expense.

Dike-New Hartford took charge ahead of Jewell South Hamilton 53-31 as the fourth quarter started.

Recently on February 8 , Dike-New Hartford squared up on Gladbrook-Reinbeck in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

