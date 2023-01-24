Dike-New Hartford designs winning blueprint against Oelwein 62-48

Dike-New Hartford knocked off Oelwein 62-48 on January 24 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 13, Dike-New Hartford faced off against La Porte City Union and Oelwein took on Hudson on January 17 at Oelwein High School. For a full recap, click here.
