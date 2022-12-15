Dike-New Hartford comes to play in easy win over Ackley AGWSR 51-30

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Dike-New Hartford broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 51-30 explosion on Ackley AGWSR in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 15.
In recent action on December 10, Dike-New Hartford faced off against Center Point CPU and Ackley AGWSR took on Gladbrook-Reinbeck on December 9 at Gladbrook-Reinbeck High School. Click here for a recap
