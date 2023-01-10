Des Moines Lincoln engulfs Mason City in point barrage 62-40

Des Moines Lincoln turned in a thorough domination of Mason City 62-40 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Mason City and Des Moines Lincoln squared off with February 18, 2022 at Mason City High School last season. For results, click here.
