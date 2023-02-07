Des Moines Grand View Christian swapped jabs before dispatching Aplington-Parkersburg 59-50 on February 7 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Des Moines Grand View Christian a 11-9 lead over Aplington-Parkersburg.

The Falcons came from behind to grab the advantage 27-24 at intermission over the Thunder.

Aplington-Parkersburg moved ahead by earning a 40-37 advantage over Des Moines Grand View Christian at the end of the third quarter.

The Thunder put together a final-quarter comeback coaches describe in conditioning drills, owning a 22-10 edge in the final quarter.

