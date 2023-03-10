Des Moines Grand View Christian couldn't stay out of its own way in the first quarter, but turned the tables in a 63-46 win over Troy Mills North Linn at Des Moines Grand View Christian High on March 10 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Troy Mills North Linn showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 21-17 advantage over Des Moines Grand View Christian as the first quarter ended.

The Thunder kept a 32-30 halftime margin at the Lynx's expense.

Des Moines Grand View Christian jumped to a 51-38 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Thunder outscored the Lynx 12-8 in the final quarter.

Last season, Troy Mills North Linn and Des Moines Grand View Christian squared off on March 11, 2022 at Des Moines Grand View Christian School.

Recently on March 6, Troy Mills North Linn squared off with Madrid in a basketball game.

