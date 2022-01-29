Denver wins in first game back home

After two consecutive losses on the road, the Denver High boys’ basketball team is back on track following a 70-52 win against Columbus Catholic Friday night.

It was also their first home game back in the Cyclone Center in six weeks. Just a week earlier, they took a rough 92-56 loss to Aplington-Parkersburg followed by a 93-38 loss in Decorah. However, Cyclones coach Kyle Matthias says this win has corrected the course.

“It was good to come home and get a win with that kind of energy and… kind of get us back on track,” Matthias said.

The scoring started in the first quarter with a pair of free-throws by senior Caylor Hoffer. Earlier this month, Hoffer broke Denver’s single-game scoring record with 42 points against South Hardin. On Friday evening, he was an asset once again with 14 points. Sailors senior Ben Trost responded with a bucket, but a three-pointer by Denver sophomore Eli Ricketts put the Cyclones back in the lead which they held onto the rest of the night.

Denver ended the first quarter up 17-7 and expanded their lead in the second quarter despite a strong defensive showing by the Sailors, ending the half up 37-20.

Throughout the night, threes were a major component of the Cyclones' offensive strategy with 12 shots made from beyond the arc. According to senior and team captain Mitchell DeVries, it’s something they’ve been practicing which has paid off.

“That’s our big emphasis," DeVries said. "We don’t want to be taking rush threes off the dribble with a guy in our face. We want to be able to work it around and get the open one and kind of worry about that.”

The third quarter found the Cyclones overwhelming the defense even further with 17 points scored to the Sailors’ 15, bringing their lead to 54-35.

It was still a strong showing for several of Columbus Catholic’s players, including Leo Christensen who finished the night with 14 points and four rebounds. Senior Carter Gallagher put up 11 points and eight assists on the night.

“Columbus is always a very well-coached and scrappy team,” Matthias said. “Defensively they really got after us and looked to drive really hard with the Gallagher kid. It feels like he’s been around a long time and he’s had a lot of success, and I know he’s done a lot of great things for Columbus’s basketball program.”

But it still wasn’t enough to wrestle away a win with Denver capping off the fourth quarter with 70 points to Columbus’ 52. Connor Sheridan, a senior for Denver, scored 16 points. Matthias acknowledged Sheridan as one of the hardest-working players on the team.

The next game for Denver will be in Sumner-Fredericksburg on Tuesday.

