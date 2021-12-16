Denver topples Dunkerton 75-74

Denver poked just enough holes in Dunkerton's defense to garner a taut 75-74 victory in Iowa boys basketball action on December 16.
In recent action on December 7, Dunkerton faced off against Tripoli and Denver took on Waterloo West on December 11 at Waterloo West High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.