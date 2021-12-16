 Skip to main content
Denver topples Dunkerton 75-74

Denver poked just enough holes in Dunkerton's defense to garner a taut 75-74 victory in Iowa boys basketball action on December 16.

In recent action on December 7, Dunkerton faced off against Tripoli and Denver took on Waterloo West on December 11 at Waterloo West High School. Click here for a recap

