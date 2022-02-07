Denver posts win at La Porte City Union's expense 73-59

Denver collected a 73-59 victory over La Porte City Union in Iowa boys basketball on February 7.
Denver's offense darted to a 44-36 lead over La Porte City Union at halftime.
The Cyclones' edge showed as they carried a 59-46 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 25, Denver faced off against Decorah and La Porte City Union took on Jesup on February 1 at Jesup High School. For more, click here.
