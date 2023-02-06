A tight-knit tilt turned in Denver's direction just enough to squeeze past La Porte City Union 70-68 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The last time Denver and La Porte City Union played in a 73-59 game on February 7, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 31, La Porte City Union faced off against Jesup . For results, click here. Denver took on Decorah on January 24 at Denver High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.