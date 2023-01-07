 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Denver ends the party for Ankeny Christian 67-51

  • 0

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Denver will take its 67-51 victory over Ankeny Christian during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

The last time Ankeny Christian and Denver played in a 68-59 game on January 8, 2022. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kenya faces 'long journey' to tackle athletics doping crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News