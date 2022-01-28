Denver corrects course with win over Columbus, 70-52

After two losses in a row, the Denver High School boys basketball team has corrected the course after a 70-52 win over Columbus Catholic.

On Friday night, Denver met their opponent in the Cyclone Center for their first home game in six weeks. According to Kyle Matthias, head coach for the Cyclones, being home made a difference in their game play and was just what they needed after their previous setbacks.

“It’s good to be back home, and get kind of that home crowd energy,” Matthias said. “Just that band and everything adds to it, so it’s good to be home.”

The first points of the game came in the form of two Denver free throws by senior Caylor Hoffer, which was met with a two-pointer by Columbus Catholic senior Ben Trost. However, that was the only time that the two would be tied for the rest of the game as a strong defensive showing by the Sailors was overcome by Denver’s offense.

Trost’s goal was met by a three-pointer from Denver sophomore Eli Rickets and another by freshman Talan LaFrentz. The Cyclones scored nine more points to end the first quarter with a 17-7 lead over Columbus Catholic.

The second quarter saw them expand their lead by seven points with Connor Sheridan netting six of the 16 points he finished the night with in that period. Meanwhile, the Sailors fought hard to guard their hoop and take as many shots as possible, but could only add 13 points to Denver’s 20, finishing the half down 37-20.

The lead only grew at the start of the second half with Trost and fellow senior Carter Gallagher continuing their efforts to lead Columbus to a rally. They scored 21 combined points on the night while sophomore Leo Christensen put up 14. But it wasn’t enough to stop Denver from widening it's lead even further to 54-35 and Columbus only managed to shrink that deficit by one the rest of the way.

Following their win, Denver will go back on the road to face Sumner-Fredericksburg on Tuesday.

