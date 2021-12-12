Denver boys rolling in the early portion of the season

The Denver Cyclones have been cruising in the early portion of the season. The AP rankings have noticed their play, ranking them No. 3 in 2A in the latest poll.

What’s crazy to think about is that they’re only just getting started.

At the time of this writing (Friday), Denver is 4-0 (the Cyclones played Columbus Catholic Friday night and Waterloo West on Saturday). They won their first two games against Crestwood and East Marshall by 18 points each, beat Jesup by eight, and held off a Dike-New Hartford comeback on Tuesday to win by three. Earning big wins shows the talent they have on the team, but closing out the close games shows the grit and mettle they also possess.

While a 4-0 start is a great confidence booster and will help in the poll rankings, the Cyclones are only focused on improvement right now.

“Our goal is to get better every time we come out and play,” said head coach Kyle Matthias. “I think we have a lot to look at from (Tuesday’s game against DNH) on both sides of the ball in terms of discipline.”

The Dike-New Hartford game saw Denver get out to a slow start as they only scored four points in the first quarter, but they later pulled ahead 31-17 late in the third quarter. After an 8-0 run by DNH, the Cyclones led by six entering the fourth.

While the Wolverines continued to claw and scrap, Denver continued to score and stay in front. DNH had one last shot at a three-point attempt to tie the game and force overtime, but the Denver defense held strong and kept the Wolverines from doing so.

Sophomore Eli Ricketts hit three shots from beyond the arc on the night, including back-to-back treys in the second quarter to give Denver their first lead of the evening and shift momentum in favor of the Cyclones. Ricketts finished the game with nine points in total.

“We’re really happy with (Ricketts) progression as an athlete,” said Matthias. “He comes in and does the things that we need him to do. He can find himself in the right place at the right time and knows how to step up and knock ‘em down. The biggest thing for him is his ability to help us on the defensive side, too. I think that sometimes gets overshadowed a little bit, but he really plays very smart on both sides of the ball.”

Caylor Hoffer was the leading scorer on Tuesday with 14 points while Mitchell DeVries added 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Hoffer’s effort was made all the more impressive by the fact that he was battling through illness on Tuesday.

“The amount of time and effort that (Hoffer) has put in to take his craft to another level is impressive,” said Matthias. “He’s worked so hard and he’s just a very disciplined basketball player. I know there were some times earlier (on Tuesday) where he wasn’t feeling the best, but I was proud of him. I asked him, ‘do you think you can go two quarters?’ He said, ‘well coach, I don’t want to come out’...For him to play through some of those things when (DNH is) keying on him is nice to see.”

Matthias didn’t forget to single out DeVries.

“Mitch DeVries is a great leader,” said the coach. “I can’t say enough good things about what he’s done in our practice and in games. He’s always the first in the locker room to say, ‘hey coach, what about this? Hey coach, we’re seeing that. Hey coach, what about a post here.’ It’s so important to have a player-coach like that on the floor helping guys out and lifting them up.”

Again, this story is being written on Friday morning. By the time it comes out, the Cyclones may not be undefeated anymore, especially with their toughest test of the season so far having come on Saturday against the Wahawks. Still, through four games Hoffer was averaging 23.8 points per game while DeVries had averages of 13.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 5.75 assists per game. Those two alone were playing lights out with a sky-high ceiling and young players like Ricketts are continuing to grow. All of that and more makes it easy to understand why the Cyclones are rated No. 3.

It also makes it easier to understand why they’re only going to get better.

“Our focus as a staff right now is just one game, one practice, one day at a time,” said Matthias. “We’ve got a lot to work on. That’s just the honest truth. We’ve got so many things we need to work on...It’s a flattering thing (to be ranked No. 3) and it feels nice to have the program recognized, but right now it’s just all about getting better.”

