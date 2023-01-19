Delhi Maquoketa Valley triumphs in strong showing over Wyoming Midland 71-48

Delhi Maquoketa Valley's river of points eventually washed away Wyoming Midland in a 71-48 cavalcade in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 13, Delhi Maquoketa Valley faced off against Winthrop East Buchanan and Wyoming Midland took on Calamus-Wheatland on January 13 at Calamus-Wheatland High School. For results, click here.
