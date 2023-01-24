Delhi Maquoketa Valley triggers avalanche over Springville 72-32

Delhi Maquoketa Valley painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Springville's defense for a 72-32 win in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Springville and Delhi Maquoketa Valley squared off with February 4, 2022 at Springville High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 19, Delhi Maquoketa Valley faced off against Wyoming Midland and Springville took on Central City on January 17 at Central City High School. For results, click here.
