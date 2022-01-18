Delhi Maquoketa Valley survives taut tilt with Winthrop East Buchanan 54-46

Delhi Maquoketa Valley knocked off Winthrop East Buchanan 54-46 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 18.
In recent action on January 11, Winthrop East Buchanan faced off against Alburnett and Delhi Maquoketa Valley took on Independence on January 10 at Independence High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
