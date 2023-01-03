Delhi Maquoketa Valley manhandles Central City 65-28

Delhi Maquoketa Valley left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Central City 65-28 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 3.
In recent action on December 20, Central City faced off against Winthrop East Buchanan and Delhi Maquoketa Valley took on Troy Mills North Linn on December 20 at Troy Mills North Linn High School. For more, click here.
