Delhi Maquoketa Valley designs winning blueprint against Winthrop East Buchanan 48-33

Delhi Maquoketa Valley handed Winthrop East Buchanan a tough 48-33 loss at Winthrop East Buchanan High on December 2 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Delhi Maquoketa Valley and Winthrop East Buchanan squared off with January 18, 2022 at Winthrop East Buchanan High School last season. Click here for a recap
