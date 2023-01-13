Delhi Maquoketa Valley controls the action and Winthrop East Buchanan 68-37

Delhi Maquoketa Valley delivered all the smoke to disorient Winthrop East Buchanan and flew away with a 68-37 win in Iowa boys basketball action on January 13.
The last time Delhi Maquoketa Valley and Winthrop East Buchanan played in a 54-46 game on January 18, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Winthrop East Buchanan faced off against Stanwood North Cedar and Delhi Maquoketa Valley took on Lisbon on January 6 at Lisbon High School. Click here for a recap.
