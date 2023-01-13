 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Delhi Maquoketa Valley controls the action and Winthrop East Buchanan 68-37

Delhi Maquoketa Valley delivered all the smoke to disorient Winthrop East Buchanan and flew away with a 68-37 win in Iowa boys basketball action on January 13.

The last time Delhi Maquoketa Valley and Winthrop East Buchanan played in a 54-46 game on January 18, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 6, Winthrop East Buchanan faced off against Stanwood North Cedar and Delhi Maquoketa Valley took on Lisbon on January 6 at Lisbon High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

High School Basketball: West buckles down on defense, tops Washington

High School Basketball: West buckles down on defense, tops Washington

Trailing by one in the first quarter, the Wahawks made it a tie at halftime before breaking through in the third quarter and never looking back. Despite going into Tuesday’s game with a 3-6 record, head coach Cliff Berinobis said he expected a hard-fought matchup with the Warriors and that they didn’t disappoint, adding that it’s all part of being in the Mississippi Valley Conference.

