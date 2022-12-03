Decorah wins tense tussle with Center Point CPU 57-52

A tight-knit tilt turned in Decorah's direction just enough to squeeze past Center Point CPU 57-52 at Center Point Cpu on December 3 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 11-11 tie through the first quarter.

The Vikings registered a 23-21 advantage at intermission over the Stormin' Pointers.

Center Point CPU took the lead 37-34 to start the final quarter.

The final quarter was decisive for the Vikings, as they climbed out of a hole with a 57-52 scoring margin.

