Decorah turns out the lights on Charles City 80-58

Decorah controlled the action to earn a strong 80-58 win against Charles City on February 5 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Decorah jumped in front of Charles City 18-11 to begin the second quarter.
Decorah opened a gross 39-22 gap over Charles City at the intermission.
Decorah pulled ahead over Charles City 58-38 heading to the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 31, Charles City faced off against Waterloo West and Decorah took on Denver on January 25 at Decorah High School. For more, click here.
