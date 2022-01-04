Decorah takes down Charles City 68-36

Decorah painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Charles City's defense for a 68-36 win on January 4 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Recently on December 21 , Charles City squared up on New Hampton in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
The Vikings opened with a 12-3 advantage over the Comets through the first quarter.
Decorah's offense moved to a 31-20 lead over Charles City at halftime.
Decorah's power showed as it carried a 48-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
