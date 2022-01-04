 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Decorah takes down Charles City 68-36

Decorah painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Charles City's defense for a 68-36 win on January 4 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Recently on December 21 , Charles City squared up on New Hampton in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

The Vikings opened with a 12-3 advantage over the Comets through the first quarter.

Decorah's offense moved to a 31-20 lead over Charles City at halftime.

Decorah's power showed as it carried a 48-32 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Las Vegas snag victory over Colts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News