Decorah takes down Charles City 68-36

Decorah painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Charles City's defense for a 68-36 win on January 4 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

The Vikings opened with a 12-3 advantage over the Comets through the first quarter.

Decorah's offense moved to a 31-20 lead over Charles City at halftime.

Decorah's power showed as it carried a 48-32 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.