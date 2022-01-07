Decorah takes a toll on Waverly-Sr 65-50

Riding a wave of production, Decorah dunked Waverly-Sr 65-50 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

Decorah darted in front of Waverly-Sr 17-12 to begin the second quarter.

The Vikings' offense jumped to a 32-20 lead over the Go-Hawks at the half.

Decorah's control showed as it carried a 47-35 lead into the fourth quarter.

